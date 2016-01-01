Welcome to the Naval & Military Press website The Naval & Military Press offer specialist books and ground breaking CD-ROMs for the serious student of conflict. Our hand picked range of books covers the whole spectrum of military history with titles on uniforms, battles, official and regimental histories, specialist works containing medal rolls and casualties lists as well as titles for genealogists, medal collectors and researchers. The innovative approach we have to military bookselling and our commitment to publishing have made us Britain's leading independent military bookseller.

Featured Titles

More Info Third Reich REICHSBAHN EAGLES

Product Code: 25099



The book presents a serious investigation of historic documents, period photographs, and literature that establishes a dependable timeline of manufacturing and final-use variations. Detailed photographs of extant, original eagles illustrate the book. A work of this scope would be incomplete witho...

Our price: £75.00 Quantity 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 32 33 34 35 36 37 38 39 40 41 42 43 44 45 46 47 48 49 50 Buy Now Add to wish list

More Info GERMAN ARTILLERY FROM 1871 TO 1914 Uniforms and Personal Equipment

Product Code: 25290



At the end of the 19th century the artillery, like almost no other branch of service, experienced rapid development. With the formation of the German Empire in 1871, unprecedented inventions and the consistent utilisation of developments in weapons technology such as smokeless powder, brisant she...

Our price: £95.00 Quantity 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 32 33 34 35 36 37 38 39 40 41 42 43 44 45 46 47 48 49 50 Buy Now Add to wish list

More Info GET THAT FIGHTER!

Product Code: 24840



"Restricted" manual dated November 1,1943, published by the Army Air Forces, for the instruction of air gunners. Extensive information for air gunners on bombers, with diagrams, on how to shoot down enemy aircraft, both German and Japanese. The manual also includes several double pages, each devo...

Our price: £11.50 Quantity 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 32 33 34 35 36 37 38 39 40 41 42 43 44 45 46 47 48 49 50 Buy Now Add to wish list

More Info UNARMED COMBAT The Art of Physical Defence and Attack Practically Explained and Illustrated

Product Code: 24819



Written by a seasoned Judo practitioner, this booklet - aimed at recruits to the Home Guard early in the Second World War when weapons were hard to find - teaches all that he needed to know about unarmed combat, including such matters as the vulnerable wrist, why a blow with a rigid hand is bette...

Our price: £6.99 Quantity 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 32 33 34 35 36 37 38 39 40 41 42 43 44 45 46 47 48 49 50 Buy Now Add to wish list

